Planning application could lead to much larger development say activists

Matt Powell

Published: 12:20 PM February 9, 2021   
Northaw

There is a planning application to build a new houses near here in Northaw. - Credit: Google Maps

A recent planning application for 14 units at Wells Farm on Northaw Road East, Cuffley, is being seen as the first phase of a larger, longer-term project by local activists.

Save Cuffley and Northaw Green Belt (SCANGB), a local campaign group, believe the application is the start of a project that could lead to 600+ homes on what they call the ‘Metropolis site’.

Northaw

An overview of where the new houses will be built in Northaw. - Credit: SCANGB

In 2019 planning approval was given for the conversion of Northaw House, a Grade II Listed building and estate originally constructed in 1698, into 11 apartments plus a further five by converting the various outhouse buildings.

The new application is for a further six homes, which includes two new lodge houses.

Five properties, including one lodge house, are proposed to be sited along the East Drive, which is currently a driveway linking the existing Northaw House to the east end of Judges Hill.

The other new lodge house will be sited on the West Drive near to the west end of Judges Hill.

There used to be two original lodge houses that were part of the Northaw House grounds but the sites have since been sold off.

Wells Farm

A CGI rendering of the proposed buildings - Credit: King & Co

This new application will replicate both the original lodges.

For a non-technical summary of the development you can visit: northawcuffleypc.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Wells-Farm-Non-Technical-Summary-v3.pdf

SCANGB is encouraging members and residents to give their opinions on the application.

The current deadline for comments is February 16, but the group says that comments will be accepted until the next planning committee meeting on April 8.

SCANGB said current objections from residents include: No exceptional circumstances for Green Belt development, ribbon development, the houses are in a prominent position on the site and will reduce openness of the Green Belt, Northaw is not in a sustainable location and it will increase in traffic

The group also claims that Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council have again lodged a major objection as they see this as development by stealth and not in the spirit of why the planners initially gave their approval for the scheme.

The full details can be found on the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council planning pages, by searching for: 6/2021/0072/MAJ  and: 6/2021/0071/LB

Matt Powell
Matt Powell
Charlotte Mclaughlin
