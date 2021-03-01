Police called after 100 people show up to funeral

Published: 12:11 PM March 1, 2021

One onlooker was 'gobsmacked' to see so many people attend the funeral - Credit: supplied

A group of around 100 people had to be dispersed at a funeral in Northaw last week as current rules only allow 30 people to attend.

Police were called at 12.27pm on Thursday, February 25, to reports of a group of around 100 people congregating outside St Thomas A Becket church where a funeral was taking place.

Officers attended and spoke to the group, reminding people of the COVID-19 laws, the group dispersed with no further issues.

Police continued patrolling and monitoring the funeral procession as it made its way to a cemetery in Cheshunt, ensuring that the COVID-19 legislation was followed.

In January a £10,000 COVID-19 fine was handed to a funeral director in Mansfield when close to 150 people attended a funeral at Our Lady, Queen of Apostles on Woodhall Lane.

Last month a Hatfield-based funeral director spoke to this paper about the difficulties this industry is facing, including having to turn people away from funerals.