Application could see two festival sites next to each other

Published: 12:26 PM September 16, 2021

An illustration from Northaw & Cuffley Parish Council showing the proximity of the two sites - Credit: Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council

A dozen music festivals could be held in Northaw next year if councillors back an organiser’s bid to operate on Park Farm.

One World Festival Group Limited have applied to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for permission to hold up to 18 events a year at the site at the address off Northaw Road West.

The authority has received more than 120 objections to the plans, with residents raising concerns about anti-social behaviour, public nuisance and traffic on event days.

A maximum of 12 music events will be held on Saturday and Sundays, with an additional event on New Year's Eve.

The application also seeks permission for events involving the playing of recorded music, performance of music, films, plays, performance of dance and anything similar and the sale of alcohol with proposed conditions.

The proposed opening hours on event days are between 9am and 11pm.

Some residents’ objections to the application are based on similar events being held at the neighbouring Colesdale Farm, which already has a premises licence. They note that if the new licence is granted, the two farms could potentially hold similar events at the time.

Councillors will decide whether to grant the organisers a premises licence at the council’s Alcohol and Regulated Entertainment Sub-Committee on Tuesday, September 21.

The objections have been detailed in a report ahead of the meeting, which reads: “Representations express concerns that the proposed high volumes of people attending events at the premises are likely to cause issues such as litter, noise disturbance, traffic issues which could lead to public safety risks and Anti-Social Behaviour.

“Representations also relate to the prevention of crime and disorder namely potential drug use and drunken behaviour. A smaller percentage of representations we made on the grounds of protecting children from harm, namely the risks of access to alcohol or drugs.”

Council officers have advised that members of the committee can only determine the application under the four licensing objectives, rather than planning or parking issues.

The four objectives are: the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.