Children target Northaw speeding drivers

Children from Northaw are targeting speeding drivers in the area by acting as mini police.

The mini police stopping drivers. Picture: Herts Police.

Pupils from Northaw Church of England School were equipped with a speed identification device to monitor drivers for a day.

Leader of the scheme and police community support officer Deborah Rogers said the children could not believe what they found out.

"The children were doing speed checks and giving big thumbs up to all those driving within the limit, but were shocked to discover how many people still drove through at above 30mph," PCSO Rogers said.

"They have all been busy designing posters to try to encourage drivers to slow and to try and help improve the parking at school pick-up and drop-off time.

"Their enthusiasm has been great and we are all looking forward to seeing what impact their work has."

Mini police, for children aged nine to 11, supports the local force and helps young people establish an understanding of policing and community safety.