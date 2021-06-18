'Almost double the population' - Plans unveiled for two adjacent festivals at the same time

Published: 12:22 PM June 18, 2021

An illustration from Northaw & Cuffley Parish Council showing the proximity of the two sites - Credit: NCPC

A Northaw farm wants to put on musical festivals this summer directly next to another farm already hosting similar events.

The parish council says the plans could almost double the village's population as they are both scheduled to run at the same time.

The application was submitted to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to host music festivals at Park Farm, with the first event scheduled for July 31.

One World Festival is a self-described 'multi stage outdoor raving village' which will host up to 5,000 people.

According to its website the idea for the event came from the realisation that dance music would not be returning to clubs for some time.

You may also want to watch:

However the site is situated next to Colesdale Farm, who have scheduled Zimfest Live, a Zimbabwean music, food and family festival, for the same day.

If Park Farm gets permission, the sites could host a total of 10,000 people - almost doubling the population of Cuffley and Northaw and creating major traffic and noise issues.

In a detailed letter Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council listed several reasons why they believe the licence shouldn't be granted, with access and noise at the top of the list.

"It is our view that in the event of a catastrophic onsite event it would not be possible to evacuate the site quickly or safely. This represents a major safety risk."

They also have doubts the event would be able to be emptied within one hour of closedown.

"This site is not suitable for major outdoor music events as due to variations in climatic conditions and other factors there can be no guarantee that noise nuisance can be satisfactorily mitigated."

Colesdale Farm recently issued a letter to show what efforts they have made to reduce disruption to local residents after similar complaints, including improving traffic around peak times, working with specialist noise consultants to minimise noise bleed and improved visibility and bringing in uniformed stewards to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Due to the objection a hearing will be scheduled at least two weeks after the close of the current consultation but until then no licence will be issued. No events will go ahead until this is the case.

If you would like to object e-mail: j.moatt@welhat.gov.uk, quoting 'One World Festival at Park Farm' before June 21.

For more information, including details about a residents' meeting about Colesdale Farm, visit: northawcuffleypc.org.uk.