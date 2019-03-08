Northaw and Cuffley's Broxbourne General Election candidates announced for 2019
PUBLISHED: 13:52 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 15 November 2019
Archant
Broxbourne's parliamentary candidates have been announced for the 2019 General Election.
Northaw and Cuffley residents can decide from the following candidates for the parliamentary constituency of Broxbourne:
Julia Helen Bird, Liberal Democrats
Nicholas John Cox, the Green Party
Charles Ashley Rupert Walker, the Conservative Party
Sean Michael Waters, Labour Party
You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.
You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.