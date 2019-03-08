Northaw and Cuffley's Broxbourne General Election candidates announced for 2019

Broxbourne's parliamentary candidates have been announced for the 2019 General Election.

Northaw and Cuffley residents can decide from the following candidates for the parliamentary constituency of Broxbourne:

Julia Helen Bird, Liberal Democrats

Nicholas John Cox, the Green Party

Charles Ashley Rupert Walker, the Conservative Party

Sean Michael Waters, Labour Party

You need to register to vote by 11.59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election on December 12.

You can do so online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.