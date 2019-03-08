Bullet delivered to Northaw and Cuffley parish councillor

The bullet was received on Tuesday but the letter containing it was not opened until Thursday. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

A Northaw and Cuffley parish councillor received a bullet in the post last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last Tuesday the parish council in Cuffley received a letter addressed to the attention of one councillor, who had resigned.

The former councillor, who is in her 70s, did not open the letter until Thursday, when she discovered a rifle bullet.

She said: "The police have been wonderful in very worrying circumstances.

"The crime is being investigated and our home has already been inspected with some additional security measures suggested.

"All this within 24 hours of contacting them. I can't praise them enough".

Police got the call at 4.14pm on Thursday and say there is no threat to the wider public.

Council chairman Brent Cheetham said she had already resigned due to abuse that she received during meetings.

You may also want to watch:

"It is rather disgusting and not something you would expect from leafy Hertfordshire," Cllr Cheetham said.

"Why also a rifle bullet? People around here just have shotguns for hunting".

A Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council spokeswoman said: "nothing like this has ever happened before".

"We are all shocked and disgusted by the news".

Nearby Hertsmere Borough Council has also seen alleged threats from the public.

A woman from Borehamwood, who is also a councillor, alleged harassment is being investigated by police, and that someone in their 50s was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The Local Government Association (LGA) raised the issue of intimidation with the parliamentary committee on standards in public life in May. It said: "Intimidating behaviour will ultimately have an impact on who is willing to stand to be a councillor."

They added that cash-strapped councils will need to re-directed funding from vital services to keeping councillors safe.

The committee is working with political parties and the Jo Cox Foundation (JCF), established in memory of the murdered MP, to find a common approach to tackling intimidation and abuse.

If you have any information about the Northaw and Cuffley malicious communications incident, please call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/96413/19.