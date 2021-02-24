News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dozens of dancers from academy qualify for Dance World Cup

Matt Powell

Published: 11:00 AM February 24, 2021   
Dancers from North Star Academy - Credit: James Copeman

A Welwyn Garden City based dance school had 72 dancers qualify to represent Team England at the Dance World Cup 2021.

Provided restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so, 72 dancers from North Star Academy have qualified to perform at the Dance World Cup Finals in Burgos, Spain this July.

The team, aged from five to 21, were chosen from thousands of dancers that went through the rigorous video qualification process to represent Team England this year.

Louisa Landon Barr, a co-principal of North Star Academy said: “We are so unbelievably proud of our starlets to have auditioned under such difficult circumstances through remote lessons and auditions.

"To have qualified across so many genres including jazz, ballet, tap, musical theatre, modern and contemporary is amazing but to do this for dancers as young as five all the way to our seniors aged 21 is a real testament to our inclusive ethos and ability to nurture all age groups.”

For more visit: www.northstaracademy.co.uk

