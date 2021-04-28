North Mymms Post Office reopens following restoration

Published: 11:36 AM April 28, 2021

The Post Office in North Mymms has reopened. - Credit: Archant

North Mymms has a full-time Post Office once again after it reopened last week following an extensive restoration project.

The branch has re-opened under a new postmaster in its previous location in Dellsome Lane, with services provided from an open-plan counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store - which has also received an update.

The previous branch closed in July last year.

Post Office network provision lead Graham Simmons said: “We are delighted to have restored a full-time Post Office to Welham Green as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.

“Customers are able to access the same wide range of Post Office services, including special delivery, local collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.”