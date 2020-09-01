North Mymms man charged with ABH and firearms possession after Hatfield town centre taped off
PUBLISHED: 14:18 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 01 September 2020
A man from North Mymms has been charged with ABH and a possession of a firearms after a “serious assault” in Hatfield yesterday.
Nicholas Tate, of Dixons Hill Road, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday after an a man was injured in the town centre on Sunday morning.
The 32-year-old has been sent for trial at St Albans Crown Court on September 28.
Police were called on Sunday at 2am to reports of a disturbance outside the snooker club, near to Asda, in Hatfield town centre, where a weapon was reportedly used to threaten a man in his 30s.
The victim was seriously assaulted and suffered injuries to his head and face, which are not being treated as life-threatening.
He was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for treatment, after an ambulance and rapid response vehicle was called at 2.30am, and a firearm was also recovered from the scene.
Officers immediately attended and carried out a thorough search of the area, with support from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Dog Unit, before they detained and arrested three people.
A 24-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).
A 30-year-old man from St Albans was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault (GBH).
Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Safer neighbourhood team inspector Kash Hussain said: “Our officers are conducting thorough enquiries to establish what happened and I hope that residents feel reassured by these arrests. I urge any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 56 of 30 August.”
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
