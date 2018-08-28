Advanced search

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse to be removed today by Welwyn Hatfield Council

PUBLISHED: 12:28 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 04 January 2019

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

North Mymms News

After a dead horse was found dumped in a Welwyn Hatfield country lane, the council has said the body will be removed today (Friday, January 4).

The horse was found by a North Mymms resident who has reported it to the RSCPA. Picture: North Mymms News

The bedraggled creature was found by a North Mymms resident on Wednesday morning (January 2), on Bradmore Lane.

READ MORE: Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

Police and the RSPCA were notified, but the animal charity said it was unable to trace an owner.

In a comment, the RSPCA said that the cost of disposing a horse’s body means that “sadly dead horses are often discarded like rubbish”.

The horse was found by a North Mymms resident who has reported it to the RSCPA. Picture: North Mymms NewsThe horse was found by a North Mymms resident who has reported it to the RSCPA. Picture: North Mymms News

Another resident, Melody Harrington, came across the distressing sight yesterday with her two-year-old son, and expressed her concern about removing the body.

Her son is mad about animals, she said, and she uses the lane regularly. Commenting on the irony of the situation, she said: “We went for a drive to look for horses and we found a dead one.”

“I am devastated. Being an animal lover, seeing a dead horse is like seeing a dead body.”

The cost of clearing the scene now falls to the council, which has told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that the horse will be removed today.

