Historian uncovers England’s first ‘red flag riot’ to save oak trees

The riot to save oak trees in North Mymms took place in 1648, during the reign of Charles I and the English Civil War. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An historian has uncovered the truth about a 1648 ‘red flag riot’ to save oak trees in North Mymms, believed to be the first of its kind in English history.

After extensive research, Rosie Brocklehurst-Franczak has found evidence of the riot in the House of Lords Journal from that year.

It reveals that on May 8, 12 men, banging drums and waving the red flag led a group of 200 villagers attempted to save five oak trees from being felled on North Mymms Common after the House of Lords ordered trees on common land to be cut down for timber.

One of the leaders, Thomas James, allegedly rallied support by going from house to house waving the red flag, the earliest recorded example of the red flag being used as the colour for leading a common people’s protest in England.

Witnesses reported that the rioters carried weapons and cared ‘not a fart’ for the House of Lords’ order, even beating an elderly workman and threatening to kill a parliamentary officer.

The riot took place in a country divided by the English Civil War and just a year before the execution of Charles I and the suspension of government by Oliver Cromwell.

Rosie explained that the red flag was used by ships during this period as a show of defiance in battle and may be the reason behind its use.

“These events can easily be read as if they were happening today – except for the fact that protest was far more violent in 1648,” she said.

“I have not been able to find out yet what happened to the 12 men who were named as ringleaders. We do know that they fought off arrest for a period of months, and that Parliament itself was subject to Pride’s Purge in December 1648 when the House of Lords' journal records thinned out.

“As far as the red flag is concerned, although we know that ships would sometimes raise a red flag to denote defiance, and for all we know, some of the rioters may have been former seafarers, the red flag used as a banner for a people’s revolution, certainly in England, may not have been recorded before this event.”