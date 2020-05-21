North side car park at Stanborough Park to open

The car park on the north side of Stanborough Park, in Welwyn Garden City, will open from 3pm tomorrow (Friday May 22).

Visitors are asked to only park in the designated bays and to avoid contact with new trees that have recently been planted there.

The announcement follows the opening of the car park on the south side, last week.

The park may get very busy at the weekend, the council reccomends that if one car park is full, people should park at the other one, rather than leave their vehicle where it might be dangerous or blocking others.

While there are no longer restrictions on the amount of time people can spend exercising outdoors, only gatherings of two people from different households are allowed and social distancing rules must be followed.

Executive member, leisure, culture and communications, Terry Mitchinson, said: “We’re delighted that our partners, GLL, are now able to open up the north side car park in time for the bank holiday weekend. With both car parks open, there should be no need to park in nearby residential streets.

“We want everyone to enjoy this beautiful park and have a great time. As tempting as it may be, please avoid barbeques as they damage the natural environment and if the bins are full, please help us by taking your rubbish home with you.”

Parking charges at both car parks remain suspended for the time being.