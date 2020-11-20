Brookmans Park Rotary gives £1,000 to children’s hospice

Eve, president of Brookmans Park Rotary, laying a wreath at South Mimms War Memorial. Picture: Supplied Archant

Fundraisers at Brookmans Park Rotary have given £1,000 to children’s charity Noah’s Ark Hospice.

This year’s president of the rotary is focused on helping children and has already raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

GOSH, Eve Jackson explains, “is dear to me as my own children benefitted from their wonderful skills, and they are being supported at this time by Noah’s Ark Hospice to give the service to the children and support the parents.

“As a club we are still trying to raise money through these troubled times and in June 2021 we will be dividing the money we have raised between GOSH and Noah’s Ark Hospice.”

Noah’s Ark Hospice for Children, launched shortly before the pandemic hit in Barnet, will also host a 36 hours fundraising marathon from 10am on November 22 to 10pm on November 23.

To donate to this charity please visit: www.noahsarkhospice.org.uk.