General Election 2019: Hertsmere will not webcast council meetings during run-up to vote

PUBLISHED: 10:37 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 14 November 2019

Hertsmere Borough Council chamber. Picture: © Blake Ezra Photography Ltd.

Hertsmere Borough Council chamber. Picture: © Blake Ezra Photography Ltd.

© Blake Ezra Photography Ltd.

Hertsmere Borough Council will not webcast its meetings before the General Election due to purdah.

Usually the council live streams a number of committee meetings - including the executive and the council - and then makes them available to watch online for up to six months.

But now the council has said it will not live stream the meeting of the executive on November 13 and of the council on November 20.

However the meetings will be recorded, and footage will be posted on the council's website immediately after the election.

A council spokeswoman said: "The debates at these meetings, which can sometimes be politically sensitive, could influence or affect support for a particular political party and we have a duty to remain politically neutral through our communication channels throughout the pre-election period".

The leaders of the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat groups have been informed of the decision and are said to have accepted it.

In the run-up to a General Election and local elections, councils are subject to a number of restrictions - known as purdah - to ensure their publicity activity or communications do not influence the outcome of an election.

