Advanced search

No final decision on Symondshyde and Birchall Garden Suburb in Local PLan

PUBLISHED: 17:12 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 09 April 2020

Campaigners have been trying to get Symondshyde removed from the Local Plan. Picture: Save Symondshyde

Campaigners have been trying to get Symondshyde removed from the Local Plan. Picture: Save Symondshyde

Archant

The planning inspector for the Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan has said he is unable to give a decision on the soundness of the Symondshyde or Birchall Garden Suburb.

The land off Cole Green Way for the proposed major housing development, known as Birchall Garden Suburb.The land off Cole Green Way for the proposed major housing development, known as Birchall Garden Suburb.

Planning Inspector Melvyn Middleton revealed last month he was not able to determine if exceptional circumstances existed for the release of either site from the green belt.

Mr Middleton said: “I have previously said that Symondshyde should only be considered if there are not sites that could be developed in more sustainable locations.

“On the evidence before me I have significant doubts about the sustainability of the submitted proposals. Firstly because of the size of the proposal and secondly because of its accessibility in the context of the other developments and facilities in the wider area.

“I have also had reservations about the implications of the southern part of the Birchall Garden Suburb proposal, for the openness of the wider retained Green Belt.”

The proposed Birchall development. Picture: WHBC.The proposed Birchall development. Picture: WHBC.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment and planning, said: “We’ve worked really hard, over many years, to put forward sites that we believe will allow Welwyn Hatfield to grow as sustainably as possible.

You may also want to watch:

“This includes cllrs recently agreeing to consult on removing sites where the impact on the Green Belt was too high, although at this stage it will be for the inspector to decide whether sites are removed.

“The inspector has asked that we look at the southern part of Birchall Garden Suburb and carry out further work to address noise and visual impacts.

“For Symondshyde, the inspector questioned its sustainability – a concern echoed by councillors and the reason we are consulting on its removal.

“The council will, however, do some further work to see how it could be made more sustainable so the inspector can assess its merits compared to other sites that have been put forward.”

Cllr Malcolm Cowan, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Lib Dems, said in response to the inspector’s findings: “It looks like the council needs to go back and bring forward suitable green belt sites less harmful than Symonshyde or Birchall Garden Suburb so these two can be removed.

“It is a dog’s breakfast at present and the ruling Conservatives should be ashamed they have not set out a realistic choice of sites. The best part of 10 years work and still more effort is needed.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

No final decision on Symondshyde and Birchall Garden Suburb in Local PLan

Campaigners have been trying to get Symondshyde removed from the Local Plan. Picture: Save Symondshyde

Saracens’ Jamie George wants another shot at World Cup glory with England

Jamie George says Saracens' relegation may have some positives. Picture: DANNY LOO

University of Hertfordshire students’ Summer Ball 2020 cancelled

The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield is closed and the University of Hertfordshire 2020 Summer Ball cancelled. Picture: Kevin Lines

Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House postponed

Cadets at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews
Drive 24