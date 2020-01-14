Nearly two thousand illegal cigarettes seized at Potters Bar store

The tobacco seized by Hertfordshire Trading Standards in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

A seizure of nearly 2,000 illegal cigarettes was carried out by Police and Hertfordshire Trading Standards on Friday.

They found a total of 1,900 cigarettes and 25 50-gram pouches of hand rolling tobacco, which were illegal and did not have a duty on them, at a Potters Bar convenience store.

Hertfordshire county councillor Terry Hone, cabinet member for community protection and waste management, said: "Working together with our partner agencies we can ensure that consumers are protected and local businesses that trade legally are supported and given the opportunity to thrive in our communities."

Police constable Paul Francis, from Potters Bar Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: "We take these offences seriously and work with partner agencies to investigate, search for and seize these products.

"I would encourage retailers in the town to not be tempted to stock items like this and Potters Bar residents not to purchase such items as there is a greater risk to their health with not knowing the origins or contents of these products."

You can report information about criminal activity online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at the independent charity's website crimestoppers-uk.org.