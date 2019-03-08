Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:22 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 10 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Noel John Siberry trading as NJS Haulage of 8 The Grove Mill, Grove Mill Lane, Watford Hertfordshire WD17 3TU is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep 1 extra goods vehicle and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Burnside Yard Hatfield AL9 5RB.

You may also want to watch:

Noel John Siberry trading as NJS Haulage of 8 The Grove Mill, Grove Mill Lane, Watford Hertfordshire WD17 3TU is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep 1 extra goods vehicle and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Burnside Yard Hatfield AL9 5RB.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City family hit with vet fee after discovering her puppy was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac

DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City family hit with vet fee after discovering her puppy was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac

DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Private rent costs low income families in Welwyn Hatfield spend nearly 50 per cent of their income

Privatly renting a two-bedroom house for low-income families is largely unaffordable in the East of England

Potters Bar councillors urge Hertsmere Borough Council to support LGBTQ+ rights

Gay pride flag. Picture: Pixabay.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Hertfordshire County Council approves cuts to fire crews

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Archant.

NHS group hits back at Welwyn Hatfield MP ‘misleading’ data claims

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: NHS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists