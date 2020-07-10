Welwyn Garden City beauty therapist’s booking system crashes after go-ahead given yesterday

Beauty salons can reopen in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar from July 13. Picture: Pixabay Archant

A beauty therapist based in Welwyn Garden City was overwhelmed last night by bookings after the government gave the go-ahead to reopen salons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new and improved Elegance4u Beauty. Picture: Elegance4u Beauty The new and improved Elegance4u Beauty. Picture: Elegance4u Beauty

Nicole & Jo’s Beauty’s booking system crashed as their clients rushed to get an appointment.

Jo said: “We are very excited to be able to reopen on Monday after what has seemed like an eternity.

“It is a shame that there has been so many restrictions and some make no sense, but we will still be able to operate and make a living. Our massages are very popular.

“Our booking system crashed last night as our clients rushed to get an appointment, so we are hopeful that we can start to recoup some of our losses in the weeks to come.”

The new and improved Elegance4u Beauty. Picture: Elegance4u Beauty The new and improved Elegance4u Beauty. Picture: Elegance4u Beauty

Though the home-based beauty therapist is back in action, she was “devastated” when she was unable to return to work due to the original guidance issued by the government that only allowed hairdressers to reopen.

“This is my only source of income. I didn’t qualify for a lot of the help that was being offered by the government and so had to settle for a loan, which of course, I have to pay back.”

She also spent a lot of money prior on PPE for her and clients, including masks, overshoe covers and wall-mounted hand sanitizer.

“I’ve opened up a new entry and exit system, to ensure that my clients don’t come into contact with any members of my household,” she added.

The new and improved Elegance4u Beauty. Picture: Elegance4u Beauty The new and improved Elegance4u Beauty. Picture: Elegance4u Beauty

Alison Jones, owner of Hatfield-based Elegance4u Beauty is also in the same boat after re-doing her whole salon to meet the recent restrictions.

She said: “We are all very pleased to be open. Obviously, lash extensions and lash lift were a popular treatment as well as facial waxing and facials, so it is disappointing our clients cannot have this.

“The other treatments that the government set out that salons cannot do, will not affect us. To start with, we have cut our hours of opening down as a temporary measure, hopefully as time goes on we will be able to get back to normality.”

Safety measures from screens to visors have also been bought, as Alison explains: “Upon arrival of clients, they will be asked to wash their hands before the treatment. On each treatment area, there is sanitiser units for clients, which will be cleaned after each client leaves.

“Fifteen minutes have been booked out after every treatment so that the therapist can carry out the appropriate hygiene jobs, [and] a paper towel dispenser has been fitted in the toilet instead of a towel.”

The only treatments they will have from Monday are manicures, pedicures, gels, acrylics and waxing, including intimate, but lashes, lashlifts, tinting, facial waxing, facials, makeup, massage and spray tanning are off the table for now.