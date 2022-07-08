News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Commercial property law expert joins Welwyn Garden City’s HRJ Foreman

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:21 AM July 8, 2022
Nicky Cleightonhills

Nicky Cleightonhills is 'excited to work with the landlords, business owners and commercial property owners in Welwyn Garden City'. - Credit: HRJ Foreman

Landlords and tenants can now get much-needed legal advice from a new commercial property law expert who has been appointed by Welwyn Garden City-based firm HRJ Foreman.

Nicky Cleightonhills has joined HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors’ commercial property legal team as a senior associate solicitor, as part of the firm’s efforts to expand their commercial property expertise in the town.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of the team at HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors,” she said.

“I have the most perfect view of the Parkway from my office and am just a short walk from the amazing selection of pubs, restaurants, and cafes in the town centre.

“I’m also excited to work with the landlords, business owners and commercial property owners in Welwyn Garden City and the surrounding areas.”

It will come as welcome news for tenants after it was revealed Welwyn Hatfield has the most tenant complaint figures for east of England over the last five years.

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Two police cars and a car that has left the carriageway.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Multi-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Strafford pub, with bricks and grey paint at the front.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Head injury follows taxi assault in Potters Bar

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Cash being retrieved from an ATM.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

14 bank cards stolen due to ATM fraud

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon