Welwyn Garden City man halfway through running more than 2,000 miles for mental health

PUBLISHED: 16:22 29 July 2019

Nicholas Shurmer started on January 1 2019 running 2,019 miles. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man is halfway through an over 2,000-mile run for a mental health charity.

Nicholas Shurmer started on January 1, and to date has run 1,150 miles to raise money for the mental health charity MIND.

In total he is running 2,019 miles in 2019, which equates to roughly 77 marathons.

He said: "And completing that in one year requires running an average of 38.5 miles per week, which is 5.5 miles per day, every day.

"I live in Welwyn Garden City, but needing to run every day to keep up with my target I have run all over the country.

"The streets of London, the beaches of Devon and Cornwall and to the top of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh."

He was inspired to take up the challenge due to his own struggles with mental health.

If you want to donate to his journey, please go to his Just Giving page here.

He is also providing regular updates through his Instagram: @shurmzy.

