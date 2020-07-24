Herts company launches Project Pink Sparkle to boost morale of NHS staff

Sam Tappenden ( Director of Strategy at NHS Trust Hertfordshire) with the gifts. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Hertfordshire-based construction software company is appealing for help in its drive to boost the morale of the “NHS heroes” working at Hertfordshire Community Services NHS Trust.

(L-R) Claire Charlambos, Donna Schultz, Mary Thomas and Carol Massay. Picture: Supplied (L-R) Claire Charlambos, Donna Schultz, Mary Thomas and Carol Massay. Picture: Supplied

EasyBuild is raising money to send gifts of thanks to the NHS Trust workers, on Wednesday July 15 they sent dozens of gift bags to staff at the NHS Trust in Welwyn Garden City.

The Borehamwood-based company is working with fellow Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce members to deliver ‘thank you’ gift bags each containing items including bath bombs, candles, patterned socks for men and other luxury products to the value of £20.

The gifts bags have been jointly created by Mary from Pink Gift Store and Claire from Project Sparkle at Park Lane Jewellery.

To help fund the products, donations of between £10 and £100 are sought.

The thank you gift bags which were given to NHS staff. Picture: Supplied The thank you gift bags which were given to NHS staff. Picture: Supplied

Carol Massay, chief executive officer of EasyBuild said: “During a weekly Hertfordshire Chamber call, Sam Tappenden, director of strategy at Hertfordshire Community Services NHS Trust, highlighted their biggest challenge in the current climate is staff morale.

“He explained how difficult it was for the staff and their families during this difficult time. This really touched us, so we launched Project Pink Sparkle as a way to help let these NHS heroes know that everyone is supporting their hard work.”

Together with Maxine Taylor, of Chasebridge Wealth Management and Donna Schultz, of Hertfordshire Chamber, Carol Massay will ensure the gift bags reach the right departments.

Carol added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to support the NHS in such a great way and whilst there are other fundraising activities out there, to have something like this will instantly help to put a smile on an NHS worker’s face. To let them know that the people of Hertfordshire are behind them would be absolutely fantastic.

“Our target is £1,500 but we are not quite there yet. We need your help! We’d like to say a big thank you to all those who have donated so far – this really will help to make a difference.”

Donations can be made via JustGiving.