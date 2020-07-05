Advanced search

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

PUBLISHED: 19:30 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 05 July 2020

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

John Davies

Crowds gathered in Welwyn Garden City to see the ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire fly over the New QEII Hospital.

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John DaviesThe 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

The iconic World War Two aircraft flew over the WGC hospital today (Sunday) as part of a special flight to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service.

The blue Spitfire PL983 ‘L’ took off from Duxford Airfield this afternoon to fly over several East of England hospitals, including the New QEII and Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Painted under the plane’s wings was the message ‘THANK U NHS’.

Restored by family-owned Aircraft Restoration Company (ARCo), which restores vintage aircraft at Duxford Airfield, the Spitfire’s route took it over hospitals in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The flypast over hospitals in Cambridge was timed to coincide with the ‘Clap for Carers’ event arranged for 5pm today (Sunday, July 5) to commemorate the founding of the NHS in 1948.

For more on the Aircraft Restoration Company, visit www.aircraftrestorationcompany.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

More coronavirus cases in Hertsmere than Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus testing in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG

Most Read

Employees at Welwyn Garden City restaurant offered choice between losing their job or unpaid leave

Cooper's Grill House on Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City shopper ‘worried’ by relaxing of two-metre rule at Hatfield Tesco

It has been claimed that social distancing measures have been relaxed at the Tesco store in Birchwood, Hatfield. Picture: Paul Clark.

Map reveals Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar pubs reopening on July 4

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City, The Great Northern in Hatfield and The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police helicopter and dogs search for men and stolen bike in Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was seen flying over Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

More coronavirus cases in Hertsmere than Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus testing in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

East and North Herts NHS Trust’s chief praises public support during coronavirus pandemic

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, says he is

Hatfield scouts achieve over 100 badges under lockdown

The 3rd Hatfield Scouts have been active during lockdown. Picture: 3rd Hatfield Scouts

The NHS explains how they are here for patients in Hertfordshire during COVID-19

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust medical director Mike Chilvers. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire flypast times

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company