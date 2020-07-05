NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital
PUBLISHED: 19:30 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 05 July 2020
John Davies
Crowds gathered in Welwyn Garden City to see the ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire fly over the New QEII Hospital.
The iconic World War Two aircraft flew over the WGC hospital today (Sunday) as part of a special flight to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service.
The blue Spitfire PL983 ‘L’ took off from Duxford Airfield this afternoon to fly over several East of England hospitals, including the New QEII and Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
Painted under the plane’s wings was the message ‘THANK U NHS’.
Restored by family-owned Aircraft Restoration Company (ARCo), which restores vintage aircraft at Duxford Airfield, the Spitfire’s route took it over hospitals in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
The flypast over hospitals in Cambridge was timed to coincide with the ‘Clap for Carers’ event arranged for 5pm today (Sunday, July 5) to commemorate the founding of the NHS in 1948.
For more on the Aircraft Restoration Company, visit www.aircraftrestorationcompany.com
