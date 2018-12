Next Boxing Day sale opening and closing times

The traditional Next Boxing Day sale starts in store at 6am on December 26. Alan Davies

The Next sale kicks-off in store on Boxing Day morning – Wednesday, December 26 – after going live on the website on Christmas Eve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For bargain hunters wanting to know when the Next clearance sale starts, it is now on at the retailer’s website at www.next.co.uk

Stores up and down the country closed at 4pm on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2018 – when the clearance sale went live online with at least 50% off all Next sale items. Check your local store for details.

Next branches will open again at 6am on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 for the traditional Next Boxing Day sale.

Here are the Christmas 2018 sale opening and closing times for the Next stores in Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City, London Colney, Stevenage and Cheshunt.

• Next, Oldings Corner, Hatfield.

Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25: CLOSED.

Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26: 6am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 8am to 9pm.

Friday, December 28: 9am to 9pm.

• Next, Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City.

Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25: CLOSED.

Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26: 6am to 5.30pm.

Thursday, December 27: 9am to 6pm.

Friday, December 28: 9am to 5.30pm.

• Next, Colney Fields Shopping Park, London Colney, St Albans.

Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25: CLOSED.

Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26: 6am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 9am to 9pm.

Friday, December 28: 9am to 9pm.

• Next, The Forum, Stevenage.

Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25: CLOSED.

Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26: 6am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 8.30am to 7.30pm.

Friday, December 28: 8.30am to 7.30pm.

• Next, Cheshunt, Brookfield Retail Park.

Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25: CLOSED.

Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26: 6am to 6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 9.30am to 8.30pm.

Friday, December 28: 9.30am to 8.30pm.

• Not the Next store you’re looking for, visit the store locator at www.next.co.uk/stores/