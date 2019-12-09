BBC Newsnight drinks with Welwyn locals ahead of General Election

The panel on the Newsnight episode filmed in Old Welwyn: Tom Brake, Katie Razzall, Matt Adams and Katy Balls. Picture: Screenshot Archant

The eyes of the nation were focused on Old Welwyn when flagship BBC politics show Newsnight visited a village pub.

Film crews descended on The White Horse in Mill Lane for last Thursday's live broadcast ahead of the forthcoming General Election.

Panel guests included long-serving Liberal Democrat Tom Brake, The Spectator's deputy political editor Katy Balls, and WHT group editor Matt Adams, who discussed whether the Conservative Party was likely to retain the WH constituency and that of neighbouring St Albans.

Adam Richardson, speaking on behalf of the family-owned pub, said it was a great event for community curiosity: "There were a lot of people engaged, with some very strong opinions but also those undecided about how to vote.

"I think everyone enjoyed it. It was something different. The production team were fantastic, kudos to them and the BBC, they were very professional and very slick."

The episode can still be viewed on BBC iPlayer.