Advanced search

BBC Newsnight drinks with Welwyn locals ahead of General Election

PUBLISHED: 17:40 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 09 December 2019

The panel on the Newsnight episode filmed in Old Welwyn: Tom Brake, Katie Razzall, Matt Adams and Katy Balls. Picture: Screenshot

The panel on the Newsnight episode filmed in Old Welwyn: Tom Brake, Katie Razzall, Matt Adams and Katy Balls. Picture: Screenshot

Archant

The eyes of the nation were focused on Old Welwyn when flagship BBC politics show Newsnight visited a village pub.

Film crews descended on The White Horse in Mill Lane for last Thursday's live broadcast ahead of the forthcoming General Election.

You may also want to watch:

Panel guests included long-serving Liberal Democrat Tom Brake, The Spectator's deputy political editor Katy Balls, and WHT group editor Matt Adams, who discussed whether the Conservative Party was likely to retain the WH constituency and that of neighbouring St Albans.

Adam Richardson, speaking on behalf of the family-owned pub, said it was a great event for community curiosity: "There were a lot of people engaged, with some very strong opinions but also those undecided about how to vote.

"I think everyone enjoyed it. It was something different. The production team were fantastic, kudos to them and the BBC, they were very professional and very slick."

The episode can still be viewed on BBC iPlayer.

Most Read

Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Crime

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

A1(M) South Mimms crash: Police search for car after man taken to hospital with serious injuries

The traffic yesterday near the A1(M). Picture: Highways England.

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Most Read

Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Crime

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

A1(M) South Mimms crash: Police search for car after man taken to hospital with serious injuries

The traffic yesterday near the A1(M). Picture: Highways England.

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Delays and cancellations on trains between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate

Trains between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate are delayed due to an 'operational incident'. Picture: Great Northern

BBC Newsnight drinks with Welwyn locals ahead of General Election

The panel on the Newsnight episode filmed in Old Welwyn: Tom Brake, Katie Razzall, Matt Adams and Katy Balls. Picture: Screenshot

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

A1(M) South Mimms crash: Police search for car after man taken to hospital with serious injuries

The traffic yesterday near the A1(M). Picture: Highways England.

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists