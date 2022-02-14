News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Renault van driver, 51, dies after Newgate Street village crash

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:34 PM February 14, 2022
The 51-year-old died after a crash in Newgate Street village on Saturday (February 12).

A 51-year-old white van driver has died in hospital after, what police believe to be, a single-vehicle crash in a quiet Hertfordshire village at the weekend.  

The man’s white Renault Master panel van left the Newgate Street village road at around 12.20pm on Saturday (February 12) before mounting the path and stopping on a grass verge.  

Police officers arrived at the scene and proceeded to administer CPR before he was rushed to Lister Hospital where he later died. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage relating to a road traffic collision in Newgate Street Village on Saturday.”  

Sergeant Mark Casey, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “It is not currently believed that any other vehicles were involved, however we’re asking for anyone who saw or have dash cam footage of the incident it to come forward.”  

You can email Sgt Casey at Mark.Casey@beds.police.uk or you can report information online at: www.herts.police.uk/report  

Alternatively, you can talk to one of the Force Communication Room operators via web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference OP SCORPENE. 

