New Post Office branch in Welwyn Garden City opened

Postmaster Sanny Singh and Welwyn Hatfield mayor Barbara Fitzsimon at the new Westfield Post Office branch at Panshanger Express in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied. Grainge Photography Ltd Mobile:07973655118

A new post office in Welwyn Garden City has officially opened.

The new Westfield Post Office branch at Panshanger Express was officially opened with a ribbon cutting, assisted by customer Peter Farrell, Welwyn Hatfield councillors Lucy Musk, Mike Larkins and Mayor Barbara Fitzsimon, Postmaster Sanny Singh, staff member Sam Singh amd Bestway's Hitesh Mahta and Ejaz Ali. The new Westfield Post Office branch at Panshanger Express was officially opened with a ribbon cutting, assisted by customer Peter Farrell, Welwyn Hatfield councillors Lucy Musk, Mike Larkins and Mayor Barbara Fitzsimon, Postmaster Sanny Singh, staff member Sam Singh amd Bestway's Hitesh Mahta and Ejaz Ali.

The Westfield Post Office branch provides 78 hours a week of services including bill payments, foreign currency, postage and online shopping collections and returns.

Banking services, including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries, are also available for customers of all the main UK banks.

Post office services are available from 7am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, at the branch, which is based at Panshanger Express, 2-4 Westfield.

New Postmaster Sanny Singh has owned the convenience store for the past three years and during that time customers have often asked if he could take on a post office.

Mr Singh said: “Customers were really excited about getting a post office.

“The area has grown with lots of new homes nearby, so there is definitely the need.

“There is plenty of parking outside the store so it is very easy for people to do their shopping and post office transactions at the same time.”

Welwyn Hatfield mayor Barbara Fitzsimon was on hand to cut the ribbon at a community celebration to officially open the post office on Friday.

Cllr Fitzsimon said: “The convenient opening hours will make it easy for customers to do a wide range of Post Office services, including banking transactions on behalf of most banks.”

Services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan counter integrated into the retail counter.

Post Office local relationship manager Phillipa Newey said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand new Post Office, alongside the other branches in the area at Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City and Peartree, will ensure that people in this area have easy access to our services.”