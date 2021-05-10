Published: 12:31 PM May 10, 2021

The new manager of the White Horse in Welwyn has expressed his joy at meeting the community in the past month and revealed his plans for the near future.

On May 17 pubs and restaurants across England will be allowed to welcome customers back indoors with only a few restrictions.

Table service will be required for venues that serve alcohol, even if no alcohol is ordered, but pubs will not have to serve a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks, nor will there be a curfew.

The White Horse has been open for the past month thanks to covered outdoor seating - Credit: James Morgan

James Morgan, the new manager of the White Horse, told this paper about how positive his first month in the role has been.

"It's been really good, it's been very busy. It's been great to meet all the locals and we've been well received which is fantastic," James said.

"We invested quite heavily in the garden, so we've got about 100 seats under cover. So we've been able to keep people dry and semi-warm depending on the weather."

James has also made some new changes inside, converting a function space inside the pub into a new 40 seater restaurant.

There are now lots more places to sit inside - Credit: James Morgan

"All we've done is enhance, we've invested in what was already a good business," James added.

A new range of beer is also available, with a focus on a craft beer including Big Smoke, Laines, Mad Squirrel and more.

Food-wise the pub has so far been offering about '75 per cent' of what they would normally offer, which will expand to 100 per cent on May 17 when indoor seating returns.

James told the WHTimes that recently there's been 'a lot of burger sales' but most people have been visiting for drinks so far.

The pub currently runs a seasonal menu and when they open inside there will be daily changing chalk board specials.

The White Horse in Welwyn - Credit: James Morgan

Over the rest of the year the pub has 'a couple of beer festivals' planned, will be making the most of the Euros 2020 outside and they are currently building an outside bar so there will be regular hog roasts and BBQs in the future.

Reflecting on the first month since opening James said: "It's fantastic to meet everybody that we've met so far and welcome the local community."

If you would like to find out more or book, visit: www.whitehorsewelwyn.co.uk.