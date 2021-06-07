New mayor appointed for Welwyn Hatfield

Published: 5:08 PM June 7, 2021

The mayoral chains have been passed on to Cllr Peter Hebden as he takes over from Cllr Roger Trigg as mayor of Welwyn Hatfield for the next year.

Cllr Hebden was sworn in at the annual council meeting on Monday, May 24, while Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon was appointed as deputy mayor.

At the meeting, Conservative group leader, Cllr Tony Kingsbury, was keen to thank former mayor Cllr Trigg – whose term ran for two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – for his work.

“Roger was certainly an experienced mayor during this difficult time in office and handled everything with charm and professionalism,” he said.

“Thank you, Roger, for all you’ve done for the borough and for charity in this long, and very unusual year.”

Councillors thanked outgoing mayor Roger Trigg at the meeting. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Hebden was nominated as mayor by Conservative Cllr Duncan Bell, who also took time to praise Cllr Trigg, saying: “We are all grateful for the way he has fulfilled his role with dignity and commitment during this difficult time.

“During that time, his deputy, Cllr Peter Hebden has supported him very ably. In doing so, of course, his apprenticeship has been longer than originally envisaged. But, this two-year apprenticeship stands councillor Hebden in good stead to take on the role of mayor.

“As well as being deputy mayor for the past two years, he has shown himself as an excellent councillor for Hatfield East ward since 2018, and has always stood up for the interest of residents throughout the whole borough.

“It is therefore my pleasure to nominate Cllr Peter Hebden for the role of Welwyn Hatfield mayor for the forthcoming council year.”

After being appointed, Mayor Hebden said: “It will be an honour to serve the residents of Welwyn Hatfield as the mayor of the borough.

“As we come out of lockdown, we will be able to support the residents return to normality and reinforce the strong community spirit in the Welwyn Hatfield borough.”

Cllr Hebden also said that he is looking forward to supporting charities in the borough and will reveal those he will be raising money for in the coming weeks.

If you would like to invite the mayor to attend one of your events, visit www.welwyn.gov.uk/councillors/mayor/invite/request.