New multi-million pound recycling centre approved for borough

A multi-million pound recycling centre is set to be built on the site of the current depot in Welwyn Garden City, to improve recycling provision in the borough and beyond.

The 1.6 hectare site will be split into two areas – one area will be retained as the contractors’ depot, with a major upgrade and modernisation of facilities, and the other will be redeveloped as a recycling centre to replace the existing site at Cole Green on the A414.

The new recycling centre will feature a split-level design, so the majority of waste containers can be accessed without using steps, a new ‘re-use’ centre where residents can donate unwanted items and purchase new items, and a weighbridge to allow small and medium-sized businesses to dispose of small amounts of commercial material.

Facilities at the contractors’ depot will be upgraded with a vehicle wash, workshop, material bays, a fuel station, a two-storey car park and storage areas.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment and planning at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “This is great news for the borough. Our residents and local businesses are really keen recyclers and want to do all they can to help the environment.

“This new site will deliver on that, providing better facilities and better access, making recycling more convenient and easy for residents as well as enabling us to operate our services more efficiently.”

The recycling centre has been designed with easy access in mind for residents. The internal layout will accommodate the separate movement of both public and operational traffic.

To prevent queueing on the highway, a long entrance road has been designed with over 30 parking bays in the centre, including separate parking for the reuse centre and access to the site for those using public transport, walking or cycling.

Following the approval of the planning application, in December WHBC’s cabinet will be making a decision to appoint the contractor to redevelop the depot.

Work is due to start by spring 2021, and the recycling centre is expected to open in summer 2022.

The depot will remain operational for Urbaser and Continental Landscapes, the borough’s contractors, throughout the construction phase.