Rotary club funding secures new Welwyn Garden City defibrillator

Published: 1:22 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 1:58 PM July 5, 2021

A new defibrillator is being installed at Woodside House. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club have funded a new defibrillator for the town which is set to be installed this week.

The life-saving device will be located on the wall of Woodside House in Bridge Road and will be available for use from Friday, July 9.

Awareness for the importance and locations of defibrillators comes after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the 42nd minute of his nation’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland last month.

“This is Rotary’s way of helping to protect its community, in the same way as we funded the defibrillator at St Francis Church a couple of years ago,” said WGC Rotary president, Gill Pateman.

“We welcome anyone who would wish to join us to continue our fundraising and charity work in the years to come.”

The new defibrillator at Woodside House will add to the growing number in our area. The devices can be found at the following locations: