Rotary club funding secures new Welwyn Garden City defibrillator
The Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club have funded a new defibrillator for the town which is set to be installed this week.
The life-saving device will be located on the wall of Woodside House in Bridge Road and will be available for use from Friday, July 9.
Awareness for the importance and locations of defibrillators comes after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the 42nd minute of his nation’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland last month.
“This is Rotary’s way of helping to protect its community, in the same way as we funded the defibrillator at St Francis Church a couple of years ago,” said WGC Rotary president, Gill Pateman.
“We welcome anyone who would wish to join us to continue our fundraising and charity work in the years to come.”
The new defibrillator at Woodside House will add to the growing number in our area. The devices can be found at the following locations:
- Woodside House – Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6UJ
- The Hive @ The Jim McDonald Centre – McDonald Court, High View, Hatfield, AL10 8HR
- Snappy Snaps – 59 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6BB
- Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Offices – The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AE
- Campus West – The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6BX
- WelTech Business Centre – Ridgeway, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 2AA
- HatTech Business Centre – Beaconsfield Road, Hatfield, AL10 8FF
- Gosling Sports Park – Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6XE
- Hatfield Swim Centre – Lemsford Road, Hatfield, AL10 0DH
- Hatfield Leisure Centre – Travellers Lane, Hatfield, AL10 8TJ
- Panshanger Golf Complex – Old Herns Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 2ED
- Stanborough Park – Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City AL8 6DF
- King George Playing Fields – Beehive Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 4BP
- Panshanger Football Club – Moneyhole Lane Park, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 2PY
- Tesco Express – Moors Walk, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 2BQ
- Setting Out Hairdressers – 28 Birchwood Avenue, Hatfield, AL10 0PW
- Welwyn Sports & Social Club – Ottway Walk, Welwyn, AL6 9AT
- Hornsfield – Welwyn Garden City
- Knebworth Football Club – 39 to 41 Watton Road, Knebworth, SG3 6AH
- Furzefield Leisure Centre – Mutton Lane, Potters Bar, EN6 3BW
- Wyllyotts Sixty Plus – 20 Wyllyotts Place, Potters Bar, EN6 2HN
