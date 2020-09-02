Advanced search

WGC100 celebrates planting ‘Gateway Gardens’ but thieves spoil the day

PUBLISHED: 14:51 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 02 September 2020

Designer and planter Gary Primrose proudly shows off the fully planted garden at Waterside. Picture: Supplied

Designer and planter Gary Primrose proudly shows off the fully planted garden at Waterside. Picture: Supplied

Archant

This month saw the completion of Sherrards resident and ex-headteacher Alan Willison’s dream of improving the welcome to WGC.

Everything gone bar the Dogwood at the back. Picture: SuppliedEverything gone bar the Dogwood at the back. Picture: Supplied

You may have noticed the colourful new welcome signs at each of the entry points to the town, and each of these now has a ‘Gateway Garden’.

However, some of the sites have already been subjected to theft, as with one of the more remote sites has been stripped almost bare, and two other sites suffering thefts of the larger plants.

Both the signs and the gardens are part of the WGC100 centenary celebrations, organised entirely by volunteers from the town, and funded from the Highways Locality budgets of our four county councillors.

The project has been a few years in the making.

The site of the grand unveiling with the Mayor and the team on a rainy day last autumn. Picture: SuppliedThe site of the grand unveiling with the Mayor and the team on a rainy day last autumn. Picture: Supplied

Alan’s idea to improve the dilapidated signs at the entrance to the town was shared by Councillor Malcolm Cowan and then picked up by the centenary planners.

You may also want to watch:

The small group was originally led by Dennis Lewis MBE, and latterly by Cllr Nigel Quinton – who has helped coordinate with the county council’s highways department.

Gary Primrose joined the team last year and designd the gardens. Then, with Alan, he organised volunteers to help plant them. COVID-19 put a stop to the plan for a while, but Gary was able to complete the final planting in the past month, with help from the rest of his household.

This spring when the purple bulbs had grown – but you can see the right hand side of the “W” has been nicked. Picture: SuppliedThis spring when the purple bulbs had grown – but you can see the right hand side of the “W” has been nicked. Picture: Supplied

Sherrards Wood Wardens helped out by using their mobile water bowser to water the gardens.

Team leader Cllr Nigel Quinton said: “It is sickening when a community effort such as this is targeted so blatantly by criminals most probably living in our midst. The latest theft took place within an hour of Gary and his family completing the planting.

“We really cannot thank Gary and his family enough for the effort they have put in the last few weeks. Between Gary, Alan and the wood wardens, as well as the other volunteers involved, this has been a tremendously positive project.

“We should also thank the county council staff for their efforts, and the support of Anne MacDonald, landscape officer at the borough council for her enthusiastic support and advice.”

After the initial planting – you can see the “W” formed by the lighter Euonymus bushes, which will be more obvious still in a couple of years’ time. Picture: SuppliedAfter the initial planting – you can see the “W” formed by the lighter Euonymus bushes, which will be more obvious still in a couple of years’ time. Picture: Supplied

Nigel added: If you would like to help volunteer contact Alan at skysunlimited@gmail.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parts of Hatfield and Potters Bar worse hit by COVID-19 deaths than Welwyn Garden City at pandemic height

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar COVID-19 deaths have been broken down by area.

Man in hospital after serious assault to head and face in Hatfield

An incident has happened in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Elliot Potter

North Mymms man charged with ABH and firearms possession after Hatfield town centre taped off

An incident has happened in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Elliot Potter

Welwyn residents react to return of two-way system on the high street

Welwyn High Street is back to a two-way system. Picture: Kevin Lines

Grade II listed Hatfield hotel temporarily turned from student to serviced apartments

Accomadation at part of The Comet Hotel in Hatfield. Picture: Fusion Students

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parts of Hatfield and Potters Bar worse hit by COVID-19 deaths than Welwyn Garden City at pandemic height

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar COVID-19 deaths have been broken down by area.

Man in hospital after serious assault to head and face in Hatfield

An incident has happened in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Elliot Potter

North Mymms man charged with ABH and firearms possession after Hatfield town centre taped off

An incident has happened in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Elliot Potter

Welwyn residents react to return of two-way system on the high street

Welwyn High Street is back to a two-way system. Picture: Kevin Lines

Grade II listed Hatfield hotel temporarily turned from student to serviced apartments

Accomadation at part of The Comet Hotel in Hatfield. Picture: Fusion Students

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

WGC100 celebrates planting ‘Gateway Gardens’ but thieves spoil the day

Designer and planter Gary Primrose proudly shows off the fully planted garden at Waterside. Picture: Supplied

Isolated elderly in Hertfordshire receive mental wellbeing packs

Thousands of special packs have been handed out to isolated elderly people in Hertfordshire, to help improve their mental wellbeing. Picture: Courtesy of HILS

Explore Hertford Castle’s grounds on guided walk

Hertford Castle. Picture: supplied by Hertford Town Council

CCTV images released after victim pushed and spat on in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police belive this man may be able to help with their enquiries following an assault in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Land of the Tigers opening date confirmed by Paradise Wildlife Park

Land of the Tigers is set to open at Paradise Wildlife Park on October 3. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park