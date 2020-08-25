Advanced search

Welwyn artist thrilled with new Herts business mentor scheme

PUBLISHED: 17:28 25 August 2020

Amy Pettingill is thrilled with her new mentor. Picture: Supplied

Amy Pettingill is thrilled with her new mentor. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Hertfordshire businesses are being offered a free life line in the form of a personal mentor, thanks to the Volunteer Business Support Scheme.

Charlotte Freeston-Clough said the advice she's recieved has been 'invaluable'. Picture: SuppliedCharlotte Freeston-Clough said the advice she's recieved has been 'invaluable'. Picture: Supplied

The free support is being delivered until the end of the year by a team of 40 volunteer business advisors.

Businesses are matched with a mentor who acts as a ‘critical friend’.

The scheme has been launched by the Hertfordshire Growth Hub, University of Hertfordshire and is funded by the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Amy Pettingill, from Welwyn, is a BA Hons commission artist who said: “Over the past eight years I’ve been stocked in shops and galleries in Hertfordshire. I also exhibit at Kimpton and Ayot St Lawrence Art Shows. Now I want to ramp up my productivity and generate distinctive acrylic canvases full time.

“I am thrilled to be matched with mentor Helen Froggett-Thomson from Thomsontraining.com. Her experience and guidance will push my art into a new realm.”

You may also want to watch:

Eminent businessman John Davies from Lintbells is also a mentor.

In 2018, Lintbells won Archant’s prestigious Hertfordshire Business Award for Business of the Year, appeared in the Sunday Times/Virgin Fast Track 100 in 2018, 2017 and 2016 as ‘One’s to watch’.

He has also been awarded the Queens Award for Enterprise in Innovation and the Queens Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

Local business owner Charlotte Freeston-Clough from Little Otter Books has been matched with John and is also being supported by Matt Cheevers from Jaylewla.com, a mentor based in North Herts.

Charlotte said: “I am passionate about helping parents find joy and connection with their children through books and reading. I love picking the best books and being able to offer them at great value through my company.

“Having had my business turned upside down by coronavirus, the mentorship scheme has been invaluable in getting a plan in place to move my business forward in a completely different direction. I would recommend it to anyone looking for impartial advice from someone who’s been there and done it.”

If you are interested in being matched with a free mentor, visit herts.ac.uk/business/business-support-volunteers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Witness appeal after man threatens and demands money from victim in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unknown man demanded money from a person in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Missing Vincent, 14, could be in Hatfield

Vincent Kelsey, who is missing from Henfield, could have taken the train to Hatfield. Picture: Sussex police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Witness appeal after man threatens and demands money from victim in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unknown man demanded money from a person in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Missing Vincent, 14, could be in Hatfield

Vincent Kelsey, who is missing from Henfield, could have taken the train to Hatfield. Picture: Sussex police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Rough Sleeper returns to St Albans for performances at the Inn on the Park

Jo Emery's play Rough Sleeper returns to St Albans for two performances at the Inn on the Park on Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4.

Wins for first and second teams on history-making day for Tewin Cricket Club

There were plenty more celebrations for Tewin Cricket Club on a historic day. Picture: DANNY LOO

Music fest in Welwyn Hatfield ‘breached’ many COVID-19 protocols

Press images from the Hush Village festival before it took place in Cuffley. Picture: Supplied by Pineapple PR before the pandemic

Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn artist thrilled with new Herts business mentor scheme

Amy Pettingill is thrilled with her new mentor. Picture: Supplied