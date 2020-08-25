Welwyn artist thrilled with new Herts business mentor scheme

Hertfordshire businesses are being offered a free life line in the form of a personal mentor, thanks to the Volunteer Business Support Scheme.

The free support is being delivered until the end of the year by a team of 40 volunteer business advisors.

Businesses are matched with a mentor who acts as a ‘critical friend’.

The scheme has been launched by the Hertfordshire Growth Hub, University of Hertfordshire and is funded by the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Amy Pettingill, from Welwyn, is a BA Hons commission artist who said: “Over the past eight years I’ve been stocked in shops and galleries in Hertfordshire. I also exhibit at Kimpton and Ayot St Lawrence Art Shows. Now I want to ramp up my productivity and generate distinctive acrylic canvases full time.

“I am thrilled to be matched with mentor Helen Froggett-Thomson from Thomsontraining.com. Her experience and guidance will push my art into a new realm.”

Eminent businessman John Davies from Lintbells is also a mentor.

In 2018, Lintbells won Archant’s prestigious Hertfordshire Business Award for Business of the Year, appeared in the Sunday Times/Virgin Fast Track 100 in 2018, 2017 and 2016 as ‘One’s to watch’.

He has also been awarded the Queens Award for Enterprise in Innovation and the Queens Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

Local business owner Charlotte Freeston-Clough from Little Otter Books has been matched with John and is also being supported by Matt Cheevers from Jaylewla.com, a mentor based in North Herts.

Charlotte said: “I am passionate about helping parents find joy and connection with their children through books and reading. I love picking the best books and being able to offer them at great value through my company.

“Having had my business turned upside down by coronavirus, the mentorship scheme has been invaluable in getting a plan in place to move my business forward in a completely different direction. I would recommend it to anyone looking for impartial advice from someone who’s been there and done it.”

If you are interested in being matched with a free mentor, visit herts.ac.uk/business/business-support-volunteers.