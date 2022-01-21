Jeremy Chase, woodland owner, showing volunteers the different types of trees. - Credit: Hatfield Rotary Club

A staggering 132 trees have been planted in Welwyn as part of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

Hatfield Rotary Club members, woodland neighbours and the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Peter Hebden, planted the trees in the Harmer Green woodlands to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The woods are owned by Jeremy Chase who guided the tree planters throughout this project and organised all the trees, stakes and protections guards from deer and rabbits.

Smiling Rotarians planting saplings. - Credit: Hatfield Rotary Club

They planted blackthorn, hawthorn, hazel and rowan among recently planted oak trees - all native trees to the area.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the Queen's Green Canopy will encourage planting of trees to "create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation, which will benefit future generations"

The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the United Kingdom.