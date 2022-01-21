News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Volunteers plant trees to honour the Queen

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 9:41 AM January 21, 2022
Man in woolly hat pointing at thin tree stem in a dry woodland in Welwyn, Hertfordshire.

Jeremy Chase, woodland owner, showing volunteers the different types of trees. - Credit: Hatfield Rotary Club

A staggering 132 trees have been planted in Welwyn as part of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

Hatfield Rotary Club members, woodland neighbours and the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Peter Hebden, planted the trees in the Harmer Green woodlands to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The woods are owned by Jeremy Chase who guided the tree planters throughout this project and organised all the trees, stakes and protections guards from deer and rabbits.

Smiling Rotary Club members from Hatfield wearing outdoor clothing in winter and planting saplings.

Smiling Rotarians planting saplings. - Credit: Hatfield Rotary Club

They planted blackthorn, hawthorn, hazel and rowan among recently planted oak trees - all native trees to the area.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the Queen's Green Canopy will encourage planting of trees to "create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation, which will benefit future generations"

The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the United Kingdom. 

