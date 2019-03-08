New shop to open at The Galleria in Hatfield

A new sweet shop is opening at The Galleria, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

A new family-run store is set to open at Hatfield shopping centre The Galleria.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sweet Emporium is set to open at Hatfield shopping centre The Galleria. The Sweet Emporium is set to open at Hatfield shopping centre The Galleria.

The Sweet Emporium is the latest tasty addition to The Galleria’s shops.

The outlet centre’s newest retailer will open towards the end of March/early April, in perfect time for Easter for sweet-toothed shoppers.

The family-owned and operated chain first opened its doors in 2004 in Stoke-on-Trent, and Hatfield will be the company’s 20th store.

It will stock a huge range of sweets from all around the world, including American candies, retro-style treats and traditional favourites.

The store will also sell chocolate bars, eggs and gifts made by their own master chocolatier in dozens of delicious flavours and delightful designs, as well as hosting a grand pick and mix table and gift-wrapping service.

Store founder Robert Cawley said: “We are very pleased to be launching The Sweet Emporium at The Galleria and know that visitors to the shopping centre will enjoy what we have to offer.

“This is a special store opening for us as it marks the 20th Sweet Emporium in the UK.

“As the only purely confectionery store at The Galleria, Easter will be the perfect time to bring our sweet treats to Hatfield.”

The Sweet Emporium’s other locations stretch across the length and breadth of the UK, from Glasgow and Gretna Green in the north, to North Shields in the North East and Anglesey in Wales.

The Galleria in Hatfield will be the family’s most southerly store.

The Sweet Emporium will be located on the lower level mall of the Hatfield outlet shopping centre next to Choice Home.

• For more information visit www.thegalleria.co.uk