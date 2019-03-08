Vote to decide Splashland's new logo

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Local residents are being asked to cast their vote on their favourite logo design for the new Splashlands facility.

One of the designs which could be the new logo for Splashlands One of the designs which could be the new logo for Splashlands

The community has until Monday, July 1 to decide which of the three choices will be selected for the new attraction when it opens in 2020.

The most popular design will be used across the site, on signage, and in all future marketing and advertising.

The new facility will be free for all, including a wide range of fun outdoor activities for everyone to enjoy, centered around a 600m² splash pad.

Each option endeavours to capture that sense of nautical fun, while being sympathetic to the natural surrounds of lakes and parkland.

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: "We've always said that Splashlands is designed by local people, for local people, and we thought this would be a great way of giving our communities the chance to make a lasting impact on the borough's exciting new leisure attraction."

To vote visit: one.welhat.gov.uk/major-projects/splashlands/logo.