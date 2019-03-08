Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vote to decide Splashland's new logo

PUBLISHED: 10:47 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 19 June 2019

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Local residents are being asked to cast their vote on their favourite logo design for the new Splashlands facility.

One of the designs which could be the new logo for SplashlandsOne of the designs which could be the new logo for Splashlands

The community has until Monday, July 1 to decide which of the three choices will be selected for the new attraction when it opens in 2020.

The most popular design will be used across the site, on signage, and in all future marketing and advertising.

One of the designs which could be the new logo for SplashlandsOne of the designs which could be the new logo for Splashlands

You may also want to watch:

The new facility will be free for all, including a wide range of fun outdoor activities for everyone to enjoy, centered around a 600m² splash pad.

One of the designs which could be the new logo for SplashlandsOne of the designs which could be the new logo for Splashlands

Each option endeavours to capture that sense of nautical fun, while being sympathetic to the natural surrounds of lakes and parkland.

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: "We've always said that Splashlands is designed by local people, for local people, and we thought this would be a great way of giving our communities the chance to make a lasting impact on the borough's exciting new leisure attraction."

To vote visit: one.welhat.gov.uk/major-projects/splashlands/logo.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Plans to demolish Hatfield building and turn it into temporary car park

The Number 1 Hatfield Town Centre, postcode AL10 0JZ, locaiton. Picture: Google.

Garden City Runners edure tough conditions in 24-hour challenge

Garden City Runners took on the Endure 24 challenge in Reading.

Vote to decide Splashland’s new logo

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Neighbour shares CCTV footage as police investigate Hatfield cat theft

CCTV footage caught a man in Hatfield picking up and walking off with a cat

WELWYN HATFILED BOROUGH COUNCIL APPLICATIONS FOR: - Premises Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists