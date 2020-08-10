Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors
PUBLISHED: 15:59 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 10 August 2020
After a popular first week, Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands has introduced a new booking system.
From today, visitors of the new wet and dry adventure and play facility in Stanborough Park will be able to book a slot via the booking system, as a way of making things “more convenient”.
One hundred spaces will be available to book for each of the 60 minute sessions, via the ‘Better UK’ app.
Thirty spaces will be held back and made available each hour to those people who turn up on the day.
GLL staff are on site all of the time at Splashlands to help and advise visitors if needed.
To ensure there is safe social distancing, a maximum of 130 people are allowed on the splash pad area for 60 minutes at a time.
Every one of these hour long sessions has been full resulting in over 9,000 visitors enjoying the water jets and adventure playground since it opened.
Councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications said: “It’s really fantastic to see thousands of people enjoying Splashlands. By introducing this booking system, we hope it will make things easier and more convenient for visitors, so they can make the most of their stay. We also appreciate that not everyone will want to book this way and so we’re holding back 30 spaces for each of the 60 minute sessions, for people on the gate who just turn up on the day.”
The council and GLL (‘Better’), which manages Splashlands, say they have been closely monitoring how things have been running during the first week, as well as carefully listening to visitor feedback.
