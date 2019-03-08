Dip a toe into new Potters Bar Spa experience with virtual tour

Furzefield Leisure Centre, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Residents are invited to take a virtual tour of the new spa facility in Potters Bar, which opened its doors last Monday.

The Spa at Furzefield Leisure Centre has released a short introductory video this week to give potential customers a sneak peak inside the stylish facility.

The spa is the latest addition as part of an ongoing £5 million improvement programme of leisure facilities - managed by InspireAll - in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

The programme is in partnership with Hertsmere Borough Council, which owns the centres and has provided the loan to InspireAll.

As part of the re-fit, Furzefield also has a state of the art gym, indoor cycling studio, new changing rooms, an improved café and additional studio space, as well as soft play and indoor climbing facilities.

Barry Ellis, regional manager for InspireAll, said: "I am delighted with the developments at Furzefield. Despite being built in the 1960s, Furzefield continues to evolve with the changing market."

To watch the video go to visit: youtube.com/watch?v=wVyLUymzYQ4.