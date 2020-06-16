New QEII Hospital celebrates 5th birthday in Welwyn Garden City

The New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City celebrated its 5th birthday yesterday.

As its on-site celebrations were cancelled due to COVID-19, East and North Herts Hospitals Charity is running an online birthday appeal to raise funds to support staff.

The transformation of the QEII – and the loss of the A&E to Lister Hospital in Stevenage, more than five years ago – has been trying for local residents and political parties in Welwyn Hatfield, who all support the borough having its own fully equipped hospital.

There were plans to shut the Urgent Care Centre at night – which deals with minor injuries and illnesses – which had been put forward by East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), but the final decision has been put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

Currently, you need to use face masks while at the New QEII and sanitise your hands before entering but refrain from using gloves.

To donate please go here enhhcharity.org.uk/appeal/qe2-5thbirthday.

The NHS asks that you use 111 for urgent care appointments and advice.