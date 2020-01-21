New policing priorities for Welwyn Hatfield

New policing priorities for the next three months have been announced by the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team following a priority setting forum last month.

The meeting was held on December 18 and allowed local councillors and Welwyn Hatfield residents to ask questions and discuss the most pressing issues in the area.

The priorities for Welwyn Hatfield North are: Anti-social behaviour committed by young people in the town centre and Woodhall, residential burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Handside and theft of bicycles in the town centre.

Welwyn Hatfield South's priorities are: Anti-social behaviour in Bradmore Green and Brookmans Park, speeding in Station Road, Cuffley and drug use and dealing in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Hatfield West's priorities are: Drug dealing in the Aviation Avenue/Mosquito Way area, street drinking in Hatfield town centre and keeping Hatfield's University of Hertfordshire students safe.