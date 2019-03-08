Advanced search

Plans unveiled for new Hatfield town centre multi-storey car park

PUBLISHED: 10:02 02 November 2019

The proposed multi-storey would provide 420 spaces for the town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The proposed multi-storey would provide 420 spaces for the town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Archant

The council's development partner, Bourne Parking, has submitted a planning application for a new multi-storey car park to unlock key town centre space in Hatfield for redevelopment.

Located on The Common car park, the multi-storey would feature iconic aircraft designs, symbolic of Hatfield's proud aviation heritage.

Over a third of the town centre is currently used for surface level car parking and the plans would consolidate this parking in one place, freeing up sites elsewhere for new homes, shops and leisure.

The proposed multi-storey would provide 420 spaces over four floors, including 18 disabled spaces, 10 parent/child spaces, and eight electric vehicle charging bays.

The 'One Town Centre' development is the site to be released by the multi-storey, and demolition work is under way to prepare the area for 71 new homes, shops and public spaces. Link Drive will follow, with a planning application for 80 new homes - designed around the existing skate park - also submitted.

The multi-storey will be part funded through a Local Growth Fund contribution from the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), as part of a wider £6m LEP-funded investment in the town centre.

The LEP will contribute £4.8m towards the cost, with the council funding the remaining £1.2m of the £6m budget.

Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: "We know people want to see a better mix of shops and restaurants in Hatfield and the multi-storey is our next step in unlocking the potential for wider regeneration.

"It will free up vital space in the town centre, over a third of which is currently covered by parking spaces, allowing for the development of those sites with a mixture of housing, shops, and places to eat and drink."

A review of parking restrictions across the town centre is under way to help balance the needs of local businesses, residents, shoppers and workers.

This work will help the council decide what future parking arrangements to put in place throughout the town, including the multi-storey.

No decision has been made about charging and this will be considered as part of the budget setting process in future years.

