New planning regulation hopes to help Hertsmere’s economy bounce back

The Article 4 directions hope to help Hertsmere's economic bounce-back after lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Photobuay

Changes to planning regulations which protect some of Hertsmere’s major employment sites have been formally adopted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is seen as a step which could prove key to the borough’s economic recovery following lockdown.

Article 4 directions have come into effect locally, which means that developers must seek planning permission in order to convert any buildings into housing within 13 significant employment sites in Borehamwood, Potters Bar, Bushey, Radlett and Shenley.

Until recently, under permitted development rights, offices, light industrial and storage or distribution buildings could be converted into accommodation without the need for a planning application.

Hertsmere Borough Council agreed to make the changes at its executive meeting more than a year ago, but it was decided to make the measures non-immediate in order to allow for a period of public consultation.

Local authorities must allow 12 months for consultation, as a minimum, which was achieved at the end of last month.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Dr Harvey Cohen said: “Given the current coronavirus crisis, we felt it was important that these new Article 4 directions should now come into effect.

“It’s our ongoing aim that local planning rules safeguard businesses and jobs, but it’s especially important now to protect our commercial heartlands, as they will be vital for Hertsmere’s economic bounce-back following lockdown.

“Previously under the prior approval process, if a developer wanted to convert offices into housing, it was only necessary to show that their proposal was acceptable with regard to its impact on transport and highways, contamination risks, flood risk and noise impact.

“It meant we had no power to refuse development because it would have forced an existing business to move or because the proposal didn’t include affordable housing, for example.

”We felt that proposals which could dramatically change the nature of important areas of employment in the borough should require the submission of a planning application.”

The sites which are affected by the Article 4 directions in Potters Bar are in Cranborne Road; Station Close and Hollies Way.

A copy of the Article 4 directions and a set of frequently asked questions can be found here: www.hertsmere.gov.uk/article4.

Responses to the consultation can be viewed in our consultation portal https://hertsmere-consult.objective.co.uk/portal/pp/article4/a4