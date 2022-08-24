Campaign for step-free access at Knebworth Railway Station

A new community-led campaign is demanding step-free access for Knebworth Station.

Herts Accessible Transport is fighting for better accessibility as they believe it is unusable for anyone either in a wheelchair or with other mobility difficulties and those passengers with luggage, children, or bikes.

The campaign group said: “People with protected characteristics, such as disability, pregnancy and maternity have a right to be able to use any station on the network, not just a select few.

"This does not just impact the residents of Knebworth but also those in surrounding areas for whom Knebworth is their closest station.”

The petition is calling for full accessibility at Knebworth Station, including installation of wheelchair ramps and lifts for access to all platforms.

Herts Accessible Transport was set up due to frustration with the need to travel miles to stations with better facilities, and is campaigning in conjunction with local disabled people’s groups .

Currently, the petition has a little over 50 signatures and they are hoping to hit 100 as that would make it more visible to others.

Alistair Gordon, a campaigner for Herts Accessible Transport said: “Knebworth Station is perfectly placed for many potential users who are being excluded because the original Victorian infrastructure has not been updated.

"Improving the facilities wouldn’t just make life easier for many people with impaired mobility but would surely help reduce carbon emissions, as fewer people will be forced to drive to Stevenage or Welwyn Garden City.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We’re committed to making our network more accessible and continue to work closely with the Government on schemes such as Access for All, which helps remove barriers that prevent independent travel on the railway.”

The train operator added that 77 per cent of their stations are fully and partially step-free.

Improvements in the Access for All Scheme are managed and delivered by Network Rail, but the scheme itself is funded by the Department for Transport who select the stations based on bids and business cases.

To follow the campaign groups Facebook page, go to: facebook.com/hacctrans/

To sign the petition to make Knebworth Station step-free, go to: change.org/p/make-knebworth-railway-station-access-step-free or type in Knebworth Station on change.org