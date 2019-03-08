Advanced search

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

PUBLISHED: 17:26 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 08 July 2019

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: EQ Communications

Nearly 5km of new paths have opened at Panshanger Park.

A map of all the new pathsA map of all the new paths

The 4.7km of walkways include the Mimram Valley path, which provides an additional east-west permissive route in the park.

Local campaigners had spent years appealing for the path, which was locked for almost five years, to be opened.

The use of the new Mimram Valley path, located in the nature reserve, will be monitored over the coming months to ensure the delicate ecology of the area is not being disturbed.

The new paths add to the 18km of paths already open to the public across the park. Picture: EQ CommunicationsThe new paths add to the 18km of paths already open to the public across the park. Picture: EQ Communications

Michael Charlton, estates manager with park owners Tarmac, said: "We very much hope that visitors to the park enjoy using the new paths.

"We do ask visitors to take care along the new routes, in particular along the Mimram Trail where our longhorn cattle are now grazing - please keep dogs on leads in this area - and where the paths meet crossing points that provide vehicular access into some southern parts of the park."

