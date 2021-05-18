Ocado opens new development centre, creating 100 new jobs
Ocado Technology has opened a new development centre in Welwyn Garden City which will create 100 new skilled jobs.
The online grocery technology business is expanding its second-largest development centre in the UK, the ‘Swiftfields Campus’, to support the company’s growth and the accelerated adoption of the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP).
The expansion creates 100 new jobs for software engineers, product managers, designers, technicians, and testers working on advanced technologies from AI and robotics to digital twins and autonomous vehicles.
Ocado Technology currently has 385 software and hardware specialists working in Welwyn Garden City.
The OSP is what Ocado supplies to grocers around the world - it is a unique end-to-end eCommerce, fulfilment and logistics platform.
Isabel Richards, head of UK development centres, said: “Our ‘Swiftfields’ Campus gives us access to both the amazing technical talent in Hertfordshire and the industrial space that enable us to build world-class development facilities and experiment at speed. We are always on the lookout for people who share our drive to innovate.
"This new hub in Welwyn Garden City offers exciting opportunities for ambitious, tech-savvy individuals who want to play a part in developing pioneering innovations that are changing the way the world shops.”
To see open roles at Ocado Technology visit: www.ocadogroup.com/careers/technology.
