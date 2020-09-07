All aboard new train-themed playground in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 14:39 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 07 September 2020
Archant
A new train-themed playground has been opened at Ellenbrook Play Area in Hatfield along the Alban Way.
The play area at Nast Hyde Halt has a climbing frame in the shape of a steam engine, called the Nast Hyde Express, and a special all-ability trampoline and swing donated by True Colours Trust for special needs children to play on, amongst other usual swings and activities.
There is also outdoor gym equipment, which has been donated by Fusion Students.
Mayor of Hatfield Cllr Margaret Eames Petersen, who opened the area, said: “It is great to live in Hatfield with people who could make this project happen through piles of goodwill, generosity and co-operation. We are a community and it is only by working together that this project has grown and blossomed to what you see today.”
Leader of HTC Cllr Lenny Brandon said: “Huge thanks and appreciation must go to everyone involved in totally transforming Ellenbrook Park. A facility for all Hatfield People to use and be proud of. The funding that was required came from a multitude of different sources, without that funding the refurbishment would not have been possible, so thank you to everyone who contributed.
“Special mention must go to Mike Izzard, he has dedicated the last five years of his life, into bringing the site’s Old Railway Halt back to life, the Park and the Halt really do complement one another. And if you haven’t, it is well worth a visit.”
Cllr Eames Petersen added: “The funding that was required came from a multitude of different sources, including all three tiers of local council and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government Pocket Park grant.
“There were also gifts in kind, all coordinated by Groundwork East and Hatfield Town Council.
“Without all the funding the refurbishment would not have been possible, so thank you to everyone who contributed.”
There was also help from Ellenbrook Area Residents’ Association, Mike Izzard who acts as Station Master for Nast Hyde Halt, Groundwork and Cemex, who carried out work, True Colours Trust, Fusion Students, Gascoyne Cecil and county and borough councillor Paul Zukowskyj.
