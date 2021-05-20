New Hertsmere mayor appointed

Published: 5:12 PM May 20, 2021

The mayoral chains have been passed on to Councillor Anne Swerling as she takes over from Cllr Alan Plancey in the role of mayor of Hertsmere for the next year.

She was inaugurated at the annual council meeting last night (Wednesday, May 19), when the new deputy mayor, Cllr John Graham, was also welcomed.

Deputy mayor of Hertsmere cllr John Graham - Credit: HBC

At the meeting, former mayor, Cllr Alan Plancey, whose own appointment last year became a heated event over accusations of homophobia, talked about his role during the pandemic and lockdown, as well as raising money for his chosen charities: Herts Mind Network and Camp Simcha.

Cllr Plancey said: "It was an honour to be mayor for a second time, after the sad passing of Cllr Cynthia Barker. It has been a challenging term due to the pandemic. However, the reception I have received from our communities and the support from officers has been outstanding. Cllr Swerling has been a brilliant deputy mayor and can look forward to a very warm reception from the community of Hertsmere.”

New mayor Cllr Swerling, is looking forward to her year as mayor during which she will be raising money to support Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Cllr Swerling, said: “It is a privilege and an honour to have been chosen as mayor of Hertsmere for the coming municipal year and I am somewhat humbled by it. It was a pleasure for me to act as deputy mayor for Cllr Cynthia Barker, who sadly passed away in September, and for Cllr Alan Plancey who took over for the rest of her year. Two nicer people one could not have had.

"I am looking forward to the coming year and hope it will give me the opportunity to meet as many Hertsmere residents and volunteers as possible.”

If you would like to invite the mayor to attend one of your events, please contact the mayor’s secretary on 020 8207 7477 or email: mayors.secretary@hertsmere.gov.uk.