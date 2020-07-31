Advanced search

New Hatfield mayor promises to work hard for sustainable transport in town

PUBLISHED: 08:32 02 August 2020

Cllr Linda Mendez passes on Hatfield Town Council mayorality to Cllr Eames-Petersen. Picture: HTC

The new mayor of Hatfield Town Council has said she will work hard to push for more sustainable transport in the town.

Hatfield town councillor Margaret Eames-Petersen took over from councillor Linda Mendez, who was then elected deputy mayor, on Wednesday.

Labour Cllr Eames-Petersen, who has lived in Hatfield since 1993 and has been representing villages ward since 2017, said: “I’m very pleased and privileged to become mayor of Hatfield. I want to champion Hatfield as a more sustainable travel town with support from Uni of Herts, the local enterprise board, county and borough council.”

To achieve this she is working on a bid for some of the Emergency Active Travel Fund, a £250m fund to restart and reprioritise local transport, which has seen some money set aside for Herts County Council to deliver cycle lanes in WGC.

“Hatfield is in a very important place for development. We’ve been trying to make sure we have more charging points in the town for electric buses.”

Cllr Eames-Petersen also works in public health and was previously a senior lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire and then the Head of Public Health Intelligence across Herts and Beds. She now runs the Acorns Public Health Research Unit in Hatfield, has been conducting research on the causes of premature birth in the UK and is a county councillor representing Hatfield north.

In her capacity as county councillor, Cllr Eames-Petersen has also used money from her locality budget for a zebra crossing at Hatfield Tesco and fixing up the subway in the town with help from local artists – which has been paused due to COVID-19.

She has selected Hatfield-based charity’s Potential Kids – which helps neurodiverse children – and Friendship House – which supports the elderly – as her charities for 2020/21.

Also at the Wednesday night meeting, outgoing mayor Cllr Mendez gave £2,090 to each of her charities – Potential Kids and St John’s Youth Club.

The money was raised by Cllr Mendez holding a 10k run at Hatfield House and Santa’s Rounds throughout December, handing out satsuma’s to Hatfield’s children and collecting money for the mayor’s charities.

HTC is a parish council and is responsible for some community halls and parks in the town.

