Council combats Stanborough Park litter with new measures

PUBLISHED: 14:55 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 07 July 2020

One of the council's new anti-littering signs put up at Stanborough. Picture: WHBC

One of the council's new anti-littering signs put up at Stanborough. Picture: WHBC

Park goers have complained about the litter left at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City, causing the council to take action.

A bird with litter at Stanborough Lakes. Picture: Adam Smale

Throughout lockdown the park has been a popular area for people to visit, which caused concern over the lack of social distancing last month.

The increase in the number of visitors has led to a rise in the amount of litter behind, causing the council to take action.

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and GLL said: “We want people to enjoy their time at Stanborough Park – especially as we come out of lockdown and we can all enjoy some summer weather.

“We’ve anticipated larger numbers of visitors and have employed extra cleaning details, provided individual bin bags for families’ rubbish and put up engaging new anti-littering signage.

A bird with litter at Stanborough Lakes. Picture: Adam Smale

“Barbecues should not be used and we continue to remind people not to bring them to the park.

“Keeping public areas clean of litter is a shared responsibility but regrettably some visitors have not got the message. We spend many hours every day removing 45,000 litres of waste a week from Stanborough Park, and helping us keep these areas in a safe and good condition makes for a more pleasant visit for everyone.”

One visitor, Adam Smale, went to the park at the end of last month and was appalled at what she saw: “It’s obvious the park is trying to control the litter by having bin bags blowing in the wind at every opportunity but will they be doing anything to remove the sheer amount of rubbish from the waterways?

Litter at Stanborough Lakes. Picture: Adam Smale

“All this rubbish from Stanborough is now having an impact further down stream at Hatfield House. A big clean up is needed.”

Another park user shared similar complaints. Julie Hickmott said: “I drove past this morning and was absolutely appalled by what I saw.

“A friend also told me she cycled through Stanborough park early this morning and what she saw topped me, she saw burn marks on the grass, picnic tables and litter every where.

“As a local resident I am absolutely appalled by this situation and if I had my way I would name and shame these selfish individuals who leave their rubbish behind - it’s been a difficult enough time for all of us and I am ashamed of the British public.”

