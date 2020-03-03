Isabel Hospice welcomes new CEO

Published: 1:36 PM March 3, 2020 Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020

Isabel Hospice has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer for the charity, Helen Glenister, who started the new role on March 1.

Helen Glenister with Alison Stirton Croft at Living Well with Isabel Hub. Picture: Joe Graham - Credit: Joe Graham

Helen, who originally trained as a nurse and has held many roles within the health sector, joined Isabel as a Trustee in 2016.

She then became interim CEO for five months - prior to the arrival of former CEO Robin Webb - and then returned to the voluntary role of vice chair on the board.

Helen currently is a non-executive director at Princess Alexander Hospital NHS Trust, and lives in Bishop's Stortford with her family.

As part of this process, Helen will immediately step down as a trustee and a new vice chair to the board will be appointed in due course.

Chair of the board Rod Leggetter said: "Helen is incredibly passionate about Isabel Hospice, our patients, our families, our staff and our volunteers. The board and I are delighted to welcome her on board as our new CEO, following the significant contribution she has made as trustee".

Helen said: "I am delighted to be taking up the position of CEO at Isabel Hospice. Isabel is an incredible organisation and it will be a privilege to work with the board, executive team, our staff and volunteers as together we shape its future.

"The care and support that Isabel provides to people who need it most within our local community, is only made possible through the work of our amazing staff and volunteers and our supporters who fund so much of our work.

"I look forward to driving the hospice strategy to deliver specialist, end of life care to as many people as possible."

The appointment comes following the departure of Robin Webb in January, who was in the post for three years.

Speaking in February, Rod Leggetter said: "We thank Robin for his commitment, energy and passion, and the role he has played in leading Isabel over the last three years.

"We wish Robin all the best for the future."

Isabel Hospice provides free, specialist end of life care, to people across eastern Hertfordshire, for 2020 they must raise in excess of £6 million to continue caring for more people.